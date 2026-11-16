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Cardinal Conversation: Study shows clinicians can cut unnecessary procedures without harming patients

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published November 16, 2026 at 4:25 AM EST

A years-long project managed by the Virginia Center for Health Innovation demonstrated that major healthcare systems can successfully reduce the use of unnecessary medical procedures, without compromising patient safety.

The study included Virginia healthcare organizations representing more than four million patients and seven thousand clinicians. Published results from the project show a significant reduction in unnecessary medical procedures, with no evidence of harm to patients.

Reporter Emily Shabacker wrote about the study for Cardinal News, and she spoke to Fred Echols.

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Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
See stories by Fred Echols