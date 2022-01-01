Brittany Luse

Brittany is an award-winning journalist, on-air host, and cultural critic. She currently co-hosts the podcast For Colored Nerds. Previously, she hosted the Sampler podcast, and co-hosted and executive produced The Nod with Brittany and Eric, a daily streaming show. She’s written for Vulture and Harper's Bazaar, among others, and edited for podcasts like Planet Money. Brittany and her work have been profiled by publications, including The New York Times, The New Yorker, Vulture, and Teen Vogue.