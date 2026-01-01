Jakob Chandler is a Roanoke-based corporate support representative for Radio IQ and WVTF Music. Jakob became a Roanoke resident after graduating from Roanoke College, and brings along professional experience in sales/marketing, event management, and community engagement, including work in higher education. Jakob is passionate about his community and building partnerships and relationships that help create stronger connections and opportunities throughout the region.

If your organization is interested in a strategic partnership with Radio IQ and WVTF Music through underwriting, e-mail Jakob at: ajchandler@vt.edu, or call 540-767-4229