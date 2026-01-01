Olivia Patton is Radio IQ and WVTF's Charlottesville-based Corporate Support Representative. A UVA alumna and longtime Charlottesville resident, she brings over a decade of experience in fundraising, event management, and community engagement, including work supporting nonprofit organizations, local campaigns, and Charlottesville's independent retail community. An active member of several Charlottesville civic and volunteer organizations, Olivia is passionate about building partnerships that support strong local communities and public media.

If you're interested in getting your business or nonprofit's messaging on Radio IQ/WVTF, email Olivia at olivia626@vt.edu, or call (434) 220-6330.

