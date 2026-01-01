Sally Logan Walker is a Salem native and seasoned advancement professional with more than 30 years of experience strengthening community-based nonprofits, healthcare systems, and institutions of higher education. She holds a bachelor’s degree in social work from James Madison University and a master’s degree in social work from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Her career has evolved from direct clinical practice to strategic leadership in advancement, strategic planning, and communications—guided by a deep commitment to improving outcomes for individuals and communities. Since returning to the Roanoke Valley in 1998, Walker has held a range of influential roles, including leading an interagency initiative to improve maternal and neonatal health outcomes and serving as a strategic and marketing specialist across multiple clinical specialties at Carilion Clinic.

Walker later directed philanthropic efforts for the regional office of Planned Parenthood Health Systems, Inc. (now Planned Parenthood South Atlantic), where she continues to serve as a member of the Board of Directors. Most recently, she spent more than a decade at Roanoke College leading donor relations and stewardship, signature events, and special projects, and ultimately serving as a Major Gift Officer.

A lifelong listener and loyal supporter of WVTF/Radio IQ, Walker is deeply committed to ensuring that trusted local journalism, thoughtful storytelling, and creative programming continue to inform and connect communities across the listening region.