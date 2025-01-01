Valerie Kahler

Val began her radio career in 1989 as a volunteer at KNAU (now Arizona Public Radio) in Flagstaff, Arizona, and worked as a classical music host and music director for over a decade before joining APM in 2001. In addition to her radio work, Kahler is an active musician, playing cello with two Minnesota orchestras and her chamber group, the Lochan Quartet. Kahler is also an avid singer and was a founding member of the Prairie Fire Choir (formerly Prairie Fire Lady Choir), where she arranged songs by artists such as Bonnie "Prince" Billy, The Magnetic Fields and Leonard Cohen for a cappella treble voices. Val has hosted Performance Today since 2025.