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A Little Day Music

Guitarist Jake Hertzog brings unique jazz performance to Roanoke's Jefferson Center.

Published April 2, 2026 at 10:14 AM EDT
Professor Jake Hertzog
jakehertzog.com
Professor Jake Hertzog

Dr. Jake Hertzog is a critically acclaimed guitarist, composer, and educator whose musical voice bridges jazz, rock, and contemporary classical forms. Over his career, he’s released multiple albums as a leader and toured globally, collaborating with a wide range of artists across genres.

Among his most distinctive works is Well Lit Shadow (2016), a solo electric-guitar suite inspired by particle collisions and cosmic imagery. The album unfolds across nine movements, where improvisation mirrors the unpredictable dynamics of subatomic particles, creating a deeply meditative yet powerful musical narrative.

A Little Day Music