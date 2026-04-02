Guitarist Jake Hertzog brings unique jazz performance to Roanoke's Jefferson Center.

Dr. Jake Hertzog is a critically acclaimed guitarist, composer, and educator whose musical voice bridges jazz, rock, and contemporary classical forms. Over his career, he’s released multiple albums as a leader and toured globally, collaborating with a wide range of artists across genres.

Among his most distinctive works is Well Lit Shadow (2016), a solo electric-guitar suite inspired by particle collisions and cosmic imagery. The album unfolds across nine movements, where improvisation mirrors the unpredictable dynamics of subatomic particles, creating a deeply meditative yet powerful musical narrative.