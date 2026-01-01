Saturday at Noon on Radio IQ

A Way with Words is an upbeat and lively hour-long public radio show and podcast about language examined through culture, history, and family.

Each week, callers join author/journalist Martha Barnette and lexicographer/linguist Grant Barrett in light-hearted conversation about language change, debates, and differences, as well as new words, old sayings, slang, family expressions, word histories, etymology, linguistics, regional dialects, word games, grammar, books, literature, writing, and more.

The show, on the air since 1998, is heard weekly coast-to-coast by broadcast on many NPR stations across the United States (and into parts of Mexico and Canada) and around the world by podcast.

It is produced by Wayword, Inc., a small independent nonprofit unaffiliated with any station or network.