Saturday at 8pm on Radio IQ

Sex and relationships are intimate — and sometimes intimidating to talk about. In this free, weekly award-winning show, host Anita Rao guides us on an exploration of our brains and bodies that touches down in taboo territory.

There are things we’re taught not to discuss in polite company. But by avoiding so-called impolite conversations, we’re missing out on the chance to make important connections with each other. Host Anita Rao is on a journey to uncover just what happens when we open ourselves up to taking on these taboo topics on Embodied, a weekly show about sex, relationships and your health.