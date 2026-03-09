H & H - Collins and Cobb - Roads Traveled

Host Lee Hunsaker presents two personal stories from the Grandin Theatre: Sandra Collins' serendipitous meeting on the Blue Ridge Parkway that led to love and life changes, and Joe Cobb's journey of coming out along the "Yellow Brick Road" that led to personal freedom and public service.

After their performances, both storytellers join Lee in studio to reflect—Sandra shares life with Dan, riding a Harley trike and adventures in Minnesota; Joe discusses family healing, reinstatement in the United Methodist Church, and his role as Roanoke's mayor and advocate for LGBTQ+ inclusion.

The episode celebrates chance encounters, courage, and the power of storytelling to transform lives and communities.