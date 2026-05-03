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Hoot and Holler

H&H Dillon and Porter

By Lee Hunsaker
Published May 3, 2026 at 12:57 PM EDT

In this episode of Hoot and Holler Radio, Stacey Porter pulls back the curtain on life as a realtor—sharing funny, heartbreaking, and empowering stories about showing up for clients, supporting fair housing, and the emotional labor of the job.

Later, Jan Dillon offers a tender love letter to the Waffle House, describing how the diner became a place of comfort and community during grief. Both storytellers join the host for post-stage conversations about their performances and lives beyond the microphone.

Hoot and Holler
Lee Hunsaker
Gatherer of stories and recruiter of the brave souls to tell them at Hoot and Holler.
See stories by Lee Hunsaker