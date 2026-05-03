H&H Dillon and Porter

In this episode of Hoot and Holler Radio, Stacey Porter pulls back the curtain on life as a realtor—sharing funny, heartbreaking, and empowering stories about showing up for clients, supporting fair housing, and the emotional labor of the job.

Later, Jan Dillon offers a tender love letter to the Waffle House, describing how the diner became a place of comfort and community during grief. Both storytellers join the host for post-stage conversations about their performances and lives beyond the microphone.