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Hoot and Holler

H & H Lindsay McKinnon & Matthew Vollmer

By Lee Hunsaker
Published May 10, 2026 at 10:35 AM EDT

Host Lee Hunsaker presents two intimate stories of grief, signs, and unexpected grace. Lindsay McKinnon recounts losing her two sons, a psychic prophecy that brought healing and serendipity.

Writer Matthew Vollmer explores his mother’s decline into dementia and the mysterious lights that appeared near the family home. Through strange phenomena, a shaman’s reading, and his father’s changing life, Matthew finds new ways to see his mother and move forward.

Both storytellers join Lee for follow-up conversations about life after their performances and how storytelling helped them heal.

Hoot and Holler
Lee Hunsaker
Gatherer of stories and recruiter of the brave souls to tell them at Hoot and Holler.
See stories by Lee Hunsaker