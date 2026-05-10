H & H Lindsay McKinnon & Matthew Vollmer

Host Lee Hunsaker presents two intimate stories of grief, signs, and unexpected grace. Lindsay McKinnon recounts losing her two sons, a psychic prophecy that brought healing and serendipity.

Writer Matthew Vollmer explores his mother’s decline into dementia and the mysterious lights that appeared near the family home. Through strange phenomena, a shaman’s reading, and his father’s changing life, Matthew finds new ways to see his mother and move forward.

Both storytellers join Lee for follow-up conversations about life after their performances and how storytelling helped them heal.