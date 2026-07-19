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Hoot and Holler

Hoot and Holler Radio - Madeline McKee and Lon Wagner

By Lee Hunsaker
Published July 19, 2026 at 11:42 AM EDT

Two moving stories from Hoot and Holler Radio: 13-year-old Maddie McKee recounts how a last-minute plan to attend a Metallica concert kept her parents out of harm’s way when a truck smashed into their living room, and Lon Wagner reflects on how bluegrass music built a bridge to his father and helped preserve their connection through illness.

Told onstage and followed by studio conversations, these personal tales explore fate, healing, and the enduring power of music to unite families.

Hoot and Holler
Lee Hunsaker
Gatherer of stories and recruiter of the brave souls to tell them at Hoot and Holler.
See stories by Lee Hunsaker