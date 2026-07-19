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Hoot and Holler

Hoot and Holler Radio - Patrick Harrington and Craig Dennis

By Lee Hunsaker
Published July 19, 2026 at 11:00 AM EDT

Host Lee Hunsaker presents two onstage stories at the Grandin Theater: Patrick Harrington shares how a robbery that took his Brooks Brothers suits led him to embrace business casual and a new sense of freedom, while Craig Dennis recounts a teenage counterfeit scheme using photocopied bills that spiraled into legal trouble.

The episode also features studio interviews with Patrick and Craig reflecting on their performances, the personal aftermath, and how those moments shaped their lives.

Hoot and Holler
Lee Hunsaker
Gatherer of stories and recruiter of the brave souls to tell them at Hoot and Holler.
See stories by Lee Hunsaker