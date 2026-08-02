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Hoot and Holler

Hoot and Holler Radio - Aaron Conover and Hillary Hardison

By Lee Hunsaker
Published August 2, 2026 at 2:54 PM EDT

On this episode of Hoot and Holler Radio, married storytellers Aaron Conover and Hillary Hardison deliver two intimate live pieces: Aaron’s meditative hunting story about instinct, respect for animals, and choosing when to harvest; and Hillary’s memoir-like tale tracing a lifetime of art, clothing, and creative reinvention through loss and healing.

The show also includes studio interviews with both storytellers, where they reflect on craft, community, and how their life experiences shaped these performances.

Hoot and Holler
Lee Hunsaker
Gatherer of stories and recruiter of the brave souls to tell them at Hoot and Holler.
See stories by Lee Hunsaker