Hoot and Holler Radio - Aaron Conover and Hillary Hardison

On this episode of Hoot and Holler Radio, married storytellers Aaron Conover and Hillary Hardison deliver two intimate live pieces: Aaron’s meditative hunting story about instinct, respect for animals, and choosing when to harvest; and Hillary’s memoir-like tale tracing a lifetime of art, clothing, and creative reinvention through loss and healing.

The show also includes studio interviews with both storytellers, where they reflect on craft, community, and how their life experiences shaped these performances.