Hoot and Holler: Matt Chittum and John Wiercioch

On this episode of Hoot and Holler Radio, Matt Chittum recounts his early days as a reporter and how covering a tragic school bus accident became a defining moment in his journalism career. Later, John Wiercioch travels to Kenya and forges a life-changing friendship with a young man named Ibrahim, discovering unexpected joy and generosity amid hardship.

Tune in for the storytellers’ post-performance conversation about the ethics of reporting, the power of presence, and the lessons learned from connection and compassion.