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Hoot and Holler

Hoot and Holler: Matt Chittum and John Wiercioch

By Lee Hunsaker
Published August 7, 2026 at 8:31 AM EDT

On this episode of Hoot and Holler Radio, Matt Chittum recounts his early days as a reporter and how covering a tragic school bus accident became a defining moment in his journalism career. Later, John Wiercioch travels to Kenya and forges a life-changing friendship with a young man named Ibrahim, discovering unexpected joy and generosity amid hardship.

Tune in for the storytellers’ post-performance conversation about the ethics of reporting, the power of presence, and the lessons learned from connection and compassion.

Hoot and Holler
Lee Hunsaker
Gatherer of stories and recruiter of the brave souls to tell them at Hoot and Holler.
See stories by Lee Hunsaker