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Hoot and Holler

Hoot and Holler Radio - Bil Bond and Marj Easterling

By Lee Hunsaker
Published September 13, 2026 at 2:59 PM EDT

Host Lee Hunsaker presents two personal stories about self‑expression and survival. Bil Bond traces his love of fashion from well‑dressed Southern grandmothers to a distinctive New York style and sober identity. Marj Easterling recalls her days as an exotic dancer in Japan, a risky encounter with organized crime, and a narrow escape aided by a broken heel.

Both storytellers explore how clothing and courage shape who we are and how we connect with others.

Hoot and Holler
Lee Hunsaker
Gatherer of stories and recruiter of the brave souls to tell them at Hoot and Holler.
See stories by Lee Hunsaker