Hoot and Holler Radio - Bil Bond and Marj Easterling

Host Lee Hunsaker presents two personal stories about self‑expression and survival. Bil Bond traces his love of fashion from well‑dressed Southern grandmothers to a distinctive New York style and sober identity. Marj Easterling recalls her days as an exotic dancer in Japan, a risky encounter with organized crime, and a narrow escape aided by a broken heel.

Both storytellers explore how clothing and courage shape who we are and how we connect with others.