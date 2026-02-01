Naturally Curious: Ethan Long, President & CEO of VIA Centers for Neurodevelopment
Published February 1, 2026 at 7:30 PM EST
In this episode, we're sitting down with Ethan Long, President and CEO of VIA Centers for Neurodevelopment. Managing a team that covers over half the state's geography, Ethan oversees work that's as complex as it is vital. There are no easy answers in this field, but VIA is dedicated to educating and training young people, supporting their families, and accelerating their paths to post-secondary success. This is the full, unedited version of our conversation. We’ll dive deep into the realities of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), VIA's impact, and how leadership can challenge a team to stay in a state of continuous improvement. It’s a discussion that sits at the intersection of healthcare, education, leadership, and the strengthening of our families.