Naturally Curious: BUZZ4GOOD's Michael Hemphill

Published February 8, 2026 at 7:30 PM EST
Michael Hemphill & Bruce C. Bryan in the WVTF/Radio IQ Studios
Imagine being able to combine all of your professional passions into one work. When you hear Michael Hemphill's story, you quickly realize that if the pieces can fit together so nicely for him, they can for you as well. Michael is a former award-winning newspaper reporter and when he chose to switch to nonprofit work, after years of helping individual nonprofit organizations, he had a bigger idea.

Michael wanted to match an organization doing good work with a marketing firm, which could help him get more...buzz. This is a story of a passion filled man who had a wild idea. He didn't just dream it.

But found a way to make it happen. In turn, he has helped hundreds of nonprofits and tens of thousands of people. I've long believed that interviewing interviewers makes for an incredible show. Above is the FULL UNEDITED version. BUZZ4GOOD's Michael Hemphill.

