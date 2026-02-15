Naturally Curious: CEO at The Community Foundation of the New River Valley, Dr. Jessica Wirgau

Childcare in America: A Conversation with Dr. Jessica Wirgau

While the media often overuses the word "crisis," the reality of childcare in the United States presents a specific, measurable challenge that many families can no longer ignore. On this episode of Naturally Curious, Bruce C. Bryan explores the cultural and economic factors driving the current shortage of reliable care.

The discussion centers on the growing gap between the number of families needing support and the limited spots available for children. It is a systemic issue that extends far beyond local borders, impacting workforce participation and community stability at large.