Naturally Curious

Naturally Curious: Freelance Journalist Emily Hemphill

Published February 22, 2026 at 7:29 PM EST

This episode of Naturally Curious features a deep dive into the life and work of Emily Hemphill...a reporter, writer, and future graduate student whose work spans the heart of Virginia. From her reporting at the Daily Progress in Charlottesville to her insightful long-form pieces for Cardinal News, Emily shares what truly drives a reporter to find the heart of a story. The conversation explores the complexities of segregation in Southwest Virginia and offers a preview of her upcoming book on the historic Christiansburg Institute.

Links to Buzz4Good episodes mentioned:
Part 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GWO_2lUJlgo&t=424s 

Part 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9qebK2DBaas&t=900s 

