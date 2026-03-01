Naturally Curious: Angie Covey - Executive Director of the New River Community College Educational Foundation

Nearly 30 years ago, Angie Covey started at New River Community College as an adjunct instructor. Today, she oversees more than $25 million in assets as the Executive Director of the NRCC Educational Foundation.

Join us on Naturally Curious as Angie discusses her unique path from NRCC graduate to executive leadership. We explore her commitment to providing "access to education for all" and how the Foundation has tripled its impact under her tenure.

Learn more about the Foundation: www.nr.edu/foundation/