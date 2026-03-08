Naturally Curious:  Jim Drader, Former Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity

Building Homes and Leaving Legacies: A Conversation with Jim Drader

In the final installment of our three-part series on the New River Valley’s most pressing challenges, we dive into the world of affordable housing.

Recorded in late 2025, this episode features Jim Drader, the former Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of the NRV.

Jim recently announced he is stepping down after six years of dedicated service to lead Habitat for Humanity in Northeastern Indiana. We discuss his impact on our region, the evolving housing crisis, and what it takes to build a community from the ground up. This concludes our deep dive into the pillars of American stability: workforce development, childcare, and housing.