Naturally Curious: Ashley Arney, Director of Development for Healing Strides of Virginia

What happens when a professional career path and a deep personal mission collide? In this episode of Naturally Curious, host Bruce C. Bryan sits down with Ashley Arney, Director of Development for Healing Strides of Virginia, to explore the profound impact of equine-assisted therapy.

Ashley’s connection to the organization goes far beyond her job title. Having witnessed firsthand how these "hoofed beasts" reach everyone from children facing developmental challenges to veterans processing the trauma of war, she shares how her professional role became a personal calling.

This conversation offers a moving look at the life-changing work happening right here in our region and may leave you thinking differently about your own professional journey.