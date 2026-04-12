Naturally Curious: From Tech Entrepreneur to Capitol Hill with Senator Mark Warner

In this episode of Naturally Curious, host Bruce C. Bryan sits down with Virginia’s senior senator, Mark Warner, for an in-depth conversation that moves beyond the typical political headlines. Senator Warner reflects on his unconventional path from a struggling entrepreneur in the early days of the cellular industry to serving as the Governor of the Commonwealth and eventually a United States Senator. The discussion offers a rare behind-the-scenes look at leadership on Capitol Hill, exploring the Senator’s commitment to bipartisanship and the value he places on building personal relationships to drive policy forward. From the serious challenges of navigating artificial intelligence to lighter moments...including his infamous COVID-era tuna fish sandwich video...this interview highlights the intellectual curiosity and human side of one of Virginia’s most prominent leaders.