Naturally Curious: The Courtroom and the Creative Mind with Judge Martin Clark

In this episode of Naturally Curious, host Bruce C. Bryan spends time with retired judge and acclaimed author Martin Clark, often described as "the thinking man’s John Grisham." With a legal career spanning three decades on the bench, Clark shares the fascinating story of his winding path from a young judge to a celebrated novelist. The conversation dives deep into the realities of the courtroom, the grueling process of getting published, and how he balances the demands of a high-stakes legal career with the creative life of a writer. From humorous stories about his "FM radio voice" and rejection letters to poignant reflections on how personal challenges have shaped his storytelling, this interview offers an intimate look at one of the most unique voices in legal fiction.