Naturally Curious: Turning Tragedy into Purpose with Rita Joyce

In this episode of Naturally Curious, Bruce C. Bryan talks with Rita Joyce about her journey of turning a devastating personal loss into a way to help others. Since losing her son nearly twenty years ago, Rita has dedicated herself to supporting families through her nonprofit, "Fed Up with Gun Violence." The conversation covers her work providing financial and emotional aid to those in their darkest hours, while also touching on her long career in community banking. Rita shares her thoughts on the importance of financial literacy and why she believes in living with a heart for service. It is a powerful look at resilience and the impact one person can have on the Roanoke Valley.

