© 2026
Virginia's Public Radio
How To Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Naturally Curious

Naturally Curious: Turning Tragedy into Purpose with Rita Joyce

Published April 26, 2026 at 7:29 PM EDT

In this episode of Naturally Curious, Bruce C. Bryan talks with Rita Joyce about her journey of turning a devastating personal loss into a way to help others. Since losing her son nearly twenty years ago, Rita has dedicated herself to supporting families through her nonprofit, "Fed Up with Gun Violence." The conversation covers her work providing financial and emotional aid to those in their darkest hours, while also touching on her long career in community banking. Rita shares her thoughts on the importance of financial literacy and why she believes in living with a heart for service. It is a powerful look at resilience and the impact one person can have on the Roanoke Valley.

Naturally Curious