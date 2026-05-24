Naturally Curious: Topographically Blessed (and Challenged) with Julia Boas

This week on Naturally Curious, host Bruce Bryan sits down with Julia Boas from the Roanoke Regional Partnership to uncover why the greater Roanoke area is becoming such a massive magnet for outside companies, capital, and top-tier talent. From global manufacturing growth and the booming "placemaking" movement to the secret weapon of the regional outdoors, Julia breaks down the sustainable growth driving the region forward. We'll also talk about how local "talent ambassadors" are organically welcoming newcomers, what lifelong residents really think about the shifting landscape, and how the area overcomes its unique mountain geography to compete on a national stage. It’s a fascinating look at the economic fortunes and community spirit shaping our region....and why visitors so often find themselves deciding to stay.