Naturally Curious: Raising Rainbows in the West End with Karen Pillis

On this episode of Naturally Curious, host Bruce C. Bryan sits down with Karen Pillis, the executive director of the West End Center for Youth, Inc., to explore how a grassroots neighborhood program from the late 1970s evolved into a vital community anchor. They discuss the realities of post-pandemic childhood, discussing how local educators and nonprofits are teaming up to tackle unique modern hurdles like virtual learning gaps and the social demands of the internet age. From afternoon pool trips and community-wide movie walks to a high school internship program that empowers the next generation of professionals, this conversation reveals the deep magic that happens when a community invests fully in its children. It is an inspiring look at local legacy, the profound power of cross-sector partnerships, and why the future of the region is much brighter than the headlines might lead you to believe.