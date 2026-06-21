Naturally Curious: Music, Miracles, and Community with Bob Schmucker

On this episode of Naturally Curious, host Bruce C. Bryan welcomes his long-time friend Bob Schmucker to the studio for a conversation that is bound to lift your spirits. Bob is the resident leader of the Third Street Coffeehouse in Roanoke's Old Southwest neighborhood, a volunteer-led acoustic venue celebrating its 40th year of bringing people together. He shares his journey from serving in the Air Force and working in the defense industry to picking up his old guitar again to help manage the stress of caregiving at home. Bob talks about the history behind co-founding Virginia's Veterans Parade, mobilizing local musicians to raise over thirty-two thousand dollars for the local food bank, and how a chance photograph in the morning paper led him to welcome a "bonus family" of Ukrainian refugees into his life. Plus, Bob breaks a major radio seal by becoming the very first guest to perform live music right in the studio, playing a couple of original songs that show exactly why his friends describe him as one of the kindest people you could ever meet.