Naturally Curious: Tens and Tens of Dollars with Cyrus Pace

On this episode of Naturally Curious, host Bruce C. Bryan welcomes long-time friend and jazz guitarist Cyrus Pace to discuss his new role as the executive director of the Academy Center for the Arts in Lynchburg. Cyrus shares his journey through the music industry, reflecting on everything from his master's degree in jazz guitar and playing in the Navy band to his 15-year tenure running Roanoke's Jefferson Center. The conversation dives into the mechanics of sustaining a thriving, $4.5 million arts nonprofit, the unique challenge of balancing legacy community partners with touring national acts, and the 120-year history of the beautifully restored Academy venue. Cyrus also gives a peek into his eclectic personal playlist, talks about teaching graduate courses in arts leadership at Virginia Tech, and reveals his favorite jazz guitarists during a special surprise question segment.