Naturally Curious: Data Centers, Winemaking, and Local Commerce with Jacqui Sobieski

On this episode of Naturally Curious, host Bruce C. Bryan sits down with Jacqui Sobieski, who holds a dual role in her region as the executive director of the Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce and the co-owner of Virginia Mountain Vineyards. Jacqui discusses the rich history of Botetourt County and the balancing act of managing rapid economic expansion, new housing infrastructure, and the upcoming Google data center while working to preserve the rural character of the area. She shares details about her transition from a corporate financial career in Chicago and Washington, D.C., to running a 91-acre farm, navigating the steep learning curves of agricultural business, and classical winemaking. Jacqui also discusses her vineyard's recent silver medals at the Virginia Governor's Cup and reflects on the bittersweet decision to place the property up for auction after eight years of dedication to the craft.