Naturally Curious: Confronting Rural Hunger with Joey Donovant

On this episode of Naturally Curious, host Bruce C. Bryan sits down with Joey Donovant, the executive director of SML Gives Inc., to discuss the hidden realities of rural poverty and food insecurity in the Smith Mountain Lake region. Joey opens up about his personal journey from a decade-long battle with opiate addiction to founding a grassroots movement during COVID-19 that has rapidly evolved into a fully operational nonprofit network. The conversation highlights how rural hunger manifests through isolating geographical barriers and a lack of baseline infrastructure, as well as the organization's upcoming expansion into northwest Henry County and Martinsville. Joey also shares details on how the community can support their mission through their first physical facility launch in Glade Hill and upcoming fall fundraisers, including an antique Harley-Davidson raffle and a pre-concert tailgate with the Marshall Tucker Band.