Naturally Curious: Preserving History and Nature through American Realism with Kevin Deck

On this episode of Naturally Curious, host Bruce C. Bryan chats with Kevin Deck, a retired architect turned professional painter based in Roanoke, Virginia. After a 30-year career designing public schools and senior living facilities, Kevin transitioned his eye for detail from drafting blueprints to mastering American realism through watercolor. He shares how he overcame a lifelong fear of color by using his technical hand skills to capture the effects of time on the built environment, including a massive 41-painting series documenting the decaying industrial landscape of the American Viscose plant in Southeast Roanoke. Kevin also discusses his current shift into landscape painting along the Blue Ridge Parkway, the creative rhythm of finishing one piece at a time to diverse musical playlists, and the rewarding experience of meeting art lovers at the annual Taubman Sidewalk Art Show.