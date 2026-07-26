Naturally Curious: Redefining Student Success in the New River Valley with Dr. Robert Brandon

On this episode of Naturally Curious, host Bruce C. Bryan sits down with Dr. Robert Brandon, President of New River Community College, to discuss the evolving landscape of rural higher education and workforce development. Drawing from his early days as a middle school teacher in rural Tennessee, Dr. Brandon shares his lifelong passion for connecting student talent with real-world opportunity. He reflects on his first 18 months leading NRCC, the importance of listening to campus culture, and how community colleges are shifting their focus from simple degree completion to long-term post-graduation success. Dr. Brandon also highlights key regional partnerships with universities like Radford, the impact of high-speed credential programs like FastForward, and why community colleges remain vital for learners at every stage of life.