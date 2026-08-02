Naturally Curious: Stepping Into Possibility with Scott Perry

Host Bruce C. Bryan speaks with author, podcaster, and music teacher Scott Perry to explore his lifelong journey with Stoicism, marketing, and community building. Perry shares insights from his upcoming book, Stepping Into Possibility, reflecting on how ancient Stoic principles offer a practical framework for navigating life's uncertainties and finding peace of mind. He also discusses his coaching work alongside Seth Godin, his years spent running a music studio, and how embracing connection and kindness shapes everything from business strategies to personal relationships.