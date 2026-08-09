Naturally Curious: Unifying Architecture, Interiors, and Furniture Design with Theresa Dorlini

Host Bruce C. Bryan sits down with designer and artist Theresa Dorlini, co-founder of Circle Design Studio and Dorlini Modern. Dorlini reflects on her firm's holistic "full circle" approach to design, bridging the gaps between architecture, interior design, and construction. She shares insights from her 20-year career, including navigating industry shifts like the rise of "resimercial" spaces, asking intimate programming questions to tailor custom environments, and using a recent sabbatical to focus on classic modern furniture design and American manufacturing. The conversation also covers her creative influences - ranging from 1980s pop culture to biological structures and why true creativity relies on collaboration, openness, and human vision over automated tools.