Naturally Curious: Ending Homelessness and Building Community in Central Virginia with Sarah Quarantotto

Host Bruce C. Bryan sits down with Sarah Quarantotto, the CEO of Miriam's House and a leading voice with the Central Virginia Continuum of Care, to examine the complex realities of housing insecurity and homelessness in Lynchburg. Quarantotto traces the origins of Miriam's House...from its founding post-World War II roots to its modern role as a multidisciplinary, community-based response hub. She outlines how sudden personal crises combined with systemic poverty lead to families becoming unhoused, while highlighting practical solutions such as rapid rehousing, street outreach partnerships, and a dedicated intake line. The discussion also covers her 16-year journey leading the organization, the critical need for affordable housing investments across Virginia, and how involving former clients in decision-making helps break the cycle of homelessness for 98% of the families they serve.