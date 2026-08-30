Naturally Curious: Creating Inclusive Excellence with Dr. Robert Canida of the University of Lynchburg

Host Bruce C. Bryan speaks with Dr. Robert Canida, Chief Inclusive Excellence Officer at the University of Lynchburg, about the evolving landscape of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and Social Justice in higher education. Dr. Canida discusses the difference between equality and equity, how higher education institutions navigate national shifts, and the importance of fostering a genuine sense of belonging for students, faculty, and staff. He also shares insights on "calling in" rather than "calling out," the legacy of his great-grandmother's guidance, and how constructive dialogue builds stronger community connections.