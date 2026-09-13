Naturally Curious: Non-Profit Medical Leadership with Gary Campbell, CEO at Johnson Health Center

Host Bruce C. Bryan sits down with Gary Campbell, outgoing CEO of Johnson Health Center, to explore the vital role of Federally Qualified Health Centers in Central Virginia. Gary shares the history behind the health center’s name....honoring tennis legend and pioneering physician Dr. Walter Robert "Whirlwind" Johnson, and discusses what it takes to provide primary care access to everyone in the community, regardless of their ability to pay. Plus, a look at non-profit medical leadership and navigating executive transition.