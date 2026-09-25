Naturally Curious- Seth Davis and the Lyric Theater in Blacksburg

Host Bruce C. Bryan sits down with Seth Davis, Executive Director of The Lyric Theater in downtown Blacksburg. Seth discusses the balance of business and the arts in a historic theater.

Originally constructed in 1929, the historical Lyric Theater specializes in feature and independent movies, and live music, and theater.

More information, the calendar, and tickets can be found on their website: thelyric.com

Stick around for the Afterparty bonus segment where Seth dives into musical theater, carpool karaoke, and more.