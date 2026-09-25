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Naturally Curious

Naturally Curious- Seth Davis and the Lyric Theater in Blacksburg

By Bruce C. Bryan
Published September 25, 2026 at 9:59 PM EDT

Host Bruce C. Bryan sits down with Seth Davis, Executive Director of The Lyric Theater in downtown Blacksburg. Seth discusses the balance of business and the arts in a historic theater.
Originally constructed in 1929, the historical Lyric Theater specializes in feature and independent movies, and live music, and theater.
More information, the calendar, and tickets can be found on their website: thelyric.com
Stick around for the Afterparty bonus segment where Seth dives into musical theater, carpool karaoke, and more.

Naturally Curious
Bruce C. Bryan
Bruce Bryan is a business-owner who founded his award-winning marketing firm over 16 years ago after a few decades directing sales departments at television broadcast stations – mostly in the Midwest and then here in Roanoke. His company has won 15 Telly Awards, dozens of Addy Awards, and is currently working with clients in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Michigan, and of course Virginia. He has started two nonprofit organizations – The Help Save The Next Girl Foundation, and Roanoke’s own – The Spot on Kirk. He’s excited to return to his radio roots with Naturally Curious. His second book - <i>Turning Tables: Everything I Needed to Know about Business I Learned as a Server</i> was released in the fall of 2025.
See stories by Bruce C. Bryan