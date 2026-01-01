Bruce C. Bryan (www.brucecbryan.com) is an author, entrepreneur, and connector of people. He recently released his second book – Turning Tables: Everything I Needed to Know about Business I Learned as a Server. He worked in the restaurant business during high school and college then spent the next few decades working as a sales manager in the broadcasting industry. He specialized in turning underperforming regions and stations into successful and record-setting sales departments. Through his time in the TV business, he worked in Michigan, Ohio, and Virginia and in 2006 he was awarded the National Association of Broadcasters’ Best of the Best Sales Idea for his Let It Ring cell phone safety campaign with WNWO in Toledo, Ohio.

He founded 5Points Creative in 2009, an award-winning, full-service marketing firm. 5Points Creative has received scores of accolades, including many Addy Awards, Communicator Awards, and thirteen Telly Awards. The company works with about fifty clients in a wide range of industries including healthcare, senior living, banking, retail, and the nonprofit sector.

He is a founding board member for the national nonprofit Help Save The Next Girl (www.HelpSaveTheNextGirl.com). After founding and running The Down by Downtown Music Festival in Roanoke, Virginia, Bruce worked with a group of community leaders to start The Spot on Kirk in 2015 (www.TheSpotonKirk.org). It’s a nonprofit listening room located in the heart of Downtown Roanoke. He also serves on the Board of Directors for Healing Strides of Virginia. This is Bruce’s second published book. In 2021 he created 40 West: Two Brothers Take the Trip to Mark a Lifetime about the cross-country road trip he took in the winter of 2020 with his big brother Bon to honor their late father (www.40WestBook.com).

Bruce and his wife Laurel split their time between Roanoke and Charleston, South Carolina. They have five children together through marriage and six g grandchildren.

