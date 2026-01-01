Sunday at Noon on Radio IQ

What does it mean to live a good life? What is true happiness? How do we not merely cope, but flourish?

Professor Lee C. Camp brings you conversations with those who are taking these questions seriously. You’ll hear from best-selling authors, philosophers, scientists, artists, psychologists, theologians and even politicians as we collectively explore human flourishing.

No Small Endeavor began in Nashville as “Tokens Show” in 2008, with quarterly live stage shows exploring theology, social ethics, and human flourishing. The show has hosted an untold number of winners of the nation’s most-respected awards—Grammy, IBMA, Dove, Pulitzer, MacArthur Genius Grant, National Medal of Arts, and more. The Nashville Scene recognized the show as Nashville’s “Best Local Variety Show” which is a “grass-kicking shredfest” that is a “huge success,” with “genre-bending creativity.” The Tennessean calls it “one of a kind,” and a “virtuoso ensemble,” that “is amazing. It’s amazing that [this show] has integrated music, humor and scholarship into something so seamlessly entertaining."

In 2020 the show began a long-form interview podcast, which led to weekly public radio broadcasts on Nashville Public Radio. The show began national syndication in 2023.