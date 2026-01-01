Friday and Saturday from 10pm to Midnight on Radio IQ

PRX Remix is a one-hour weekly show of the best podcasts, documentaries, and stories, handpicked from both independent creators and our PRX podcast network Radiotopia.

A lot of what we air isn't heard anywhere else: creative spoken-word programs, amazing podcasts, and fascinating interviews. It is all curated by PRX staff.

There is no traditional host, per se, although you’ll hear clever and smart interstitials. Most pieces are relatively short and then it is on to the next one. This fast-paced service is designed for stations and streaming.