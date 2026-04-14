The Global Story
Weekdays at 7:30pm on Radio IQ
Where the world and America meet, with episodes each weekday. The world is changing. Decisions made in the US and by the second Trump administration are accelerating that change. But they are also a symptom of it.
With Asma Khalid in DC, Tristan Redman in London, and the backing of the BBC’s international newsroom, The Global Story brings clarity to politics, business and foreign policy in a time of connection and disruption.
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The United States began implementing a blockade of all ships entering and exiting Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday. President Trump took to social media and warned that any Iranian ships trying to approach the blockade would be “immediately ELIMINATED.” The blockade and escalating threats come after weeks of Iran being in control of one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes. And over the weekend, delegates from the US and Iran failed to reach a resolution after 21 hours of peace talks. The Trump administration has repeatedly insisted it’s winning the war, but so has the government in Tehran, which believes it is negotiating from a position of power. To help us understand why - and what Iran wants - Tristan and Asma are joined by Parham Ghobadi from the BBC Persian Service. Producers: Cat Farnsworth, Xandra Ellin and Aron Keller Sound engineer: Travis Evans Executive producer: Richard Fenton Smith Senior news editor: China Collins
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The Artemis II crew are back on solid ground having travelled further from earth than any human has before. The mission was an undoubted success. But aside from getting some stunning photos of the moon’s surface and the tiny blue dot we call home, what did we actually learn? And was it just a big PR exercise? BBC science correspondent Georgina Rannard joins us to discuss the point of the mission and what is next for Nasa.Producers: Cat Farnsworth and Valerio Esposito Sound engineer: Travis Evans Executive producer: James Shield Senior news editor: China Collins(Photo: The Artemis II crew of Nasa astronauts attend a press conference the day after splashing down in the Pacific Ocean, at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, US. Credit: Lexi Parra/Reuters)
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In this episode of the BBC Radio 4 series, Archive on 4, our very own Tristan Redman tells the story of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy’s rise and fall.The former French President was jailed last year for conspiring to fund his 2007 election campaign with money from the late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi. He’s currently appealing his sentence. And he has some powerful supporters.Using archive recordings and contemporary interviews with those who know Sarkozy well, Tristan Redman tells the story of how he became the first former French head of state to end up behind bars since Nazi collaborator, Philippe Pétain.Featuring investigative journalist, Fabrice Arfi from Mediapart; Daniele Klein whose brother was killed in the ‘French Lockerbie’ and her niece Melanie who lost her father; Alain Minc, one of Nicolas Sarkozy’s closest friends and advisers; the British writer and academic Andrew Hussey and Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, who was Sarkozy’s finance minister.Presenter: Tristan RedmanProducer: Adele ArmstrongSound: Peregrine AndrewsEditor: Penny MurphyCredits: Mediapart, Euronews, France Télévisions, TF1 and France 2
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One condition of the US and Israel’s two-week ceasefire agreement with Iran is that ships must be able to safely use the Strait of Hormuz, the route through which approximately 20% of the world’s oil and liquified natural gas supplies travel. In theory, the deal should cut the prices of fuel worldwide, as well as allowing essential supplies of fertiliser, helium and other goods to reach businesses. But the fragility of the ceasefire is leaving markets uncertain, and prices remain volatile. Will the ceasefire eventually help lower costs? And if so, when? Sean Farrington, presenter of the BBC’s Wake Up To Money, joins us to explain. For our explainer on the conflict in Lebanon, listen back to our episode from March 19th: www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/w3ct71b5. Producers: Hannah Moore, Aron Keller and Cat Farnsworth Executive Producer: James Shield Mix: Travis Evans Senior news editor: China Collins
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Kanye West’s history of antisemitic behaviour caught up with him this week. The UK banned him from visiting; preventing his recently-announced performance at the Wireless festival later this summer. His appearances in the UK are part of his ‘comeback’ tour for his new album, with performances scheduled in multiple countries this year.Kanye has apologised for his actions, which include releasing a song glorifying Hitler and selling t-shirts with swastikas, and blamed his bipolar diagnosis. With rising levels of global antisemitism, his appearances have become increasingly controversial. But despite his UK ban Kanye is selling out shows in US stadiums. So will Kanye West be able to make a comeback?Producer: Viv Jones, Lucy Pawle, Valerio Esposito, Xandra Ellin Digital producer: Matt Pintus Executive producer: James Shield Editor: China Collins(Photo: Kanye West in North Charleston, South Carolina, US, 19 July, 2020. Credit: Randall Hill/Reuters)