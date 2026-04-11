Who What When
Saturday at 9pm on Radio IQ
Who What When is a weekly hour-long interactive gameshow from South Carolina Public Radio that takes listeners on a journey through history and pop culture.
Who What When is a weekly hour-long interactive gameshow from South Carolina Public Radio that takes listeners on a journey through history and pop culture. On each episode, hosts Daniel Thompson and Brandon Gray quiz listeners about important people and moments throughout the ages, share little-known trivia, and generally try to have fun with our collective past. Part trivia night, part history lesson, part pop culture celebration, Who What When brings together curious minds for an hour of fun, friendly competition, and laughter.
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This week, we revisit our episode looking back on the 1970s with quizzes about the pop culture of the era. We’ll test your knowledge of 70s TV shows, look back on some of the major events from the era, and see if you can guess the 70s tune with just four simple clues.Interested in being a contestant on Who What When? You can join in on the fun by calling or texting (803) 470-6347 or by emailing us at whowhatwhen@scpublicradio.org.Learn more about this show at our website, southcarolinapublicradio.org/whowhatwhen.You can support Who What When and SC Public Radio with a donation to the ETV Endowment of South Carolina. Learn more at etvendowment.org.
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This week, we’re donning our super suits and flying into the world of DC Comics, from blockbuster movies to classic comic books. We’ll play some DC trivia, see how well you remember the actors who have portrayed the Caped Crusader on film, and put your supervillain knowledge to the test with a game mixing real and fake DC bad guys. We’ll also speak with the College of Charleston's Dr. Julie Davis about teaching comic books and the lasting influence of DC characters on popular culture.Interested in being a contestant on Who What When? You can join in on the fun by calling or texting (803) 470-6347 or by emailing us at whowhatwhen@scpublicradio.org.Learn more about this show at our website, southcarolinapublicradio.org/whowhatwhen.You can support Who What When and SC Public Radio with a donation to the ETV Endowment of South Carolina. Learn more at etvendowment.org.
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This week, we revisit our episode about man's best friend. We’ll see if you can match presidential dogs with their owners in chief, look back on famous canines from TV and movies, and hear three stories about brave dogs throughout history that may be too hard to believe. Can you guess which one we made up? Interested in being a contestant on Who What When? You can join in on the fun by calling or texting (803) 470-6347 or by emailing us at whowhatwhen@scpublicradio.org.Learn more about this show at our website, southcarolinapublicradio.org/whowhatwhen.You can support Who What When and SC Public Radio with a donation to the ETV Endowment of South Carolina. Learn more at etvendowment.org.
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This week on Who What When, we revisit our episode traveling back a century to the roaring 1920s. Join us for games about prohibition, flappers, jazz, and much more. We’ll also chat with University of South Carolina Literature Professor Catherine Keyser about the lasting impact the decade had on popular literature.Interested in being a contestant on Who What When? You can join in on the fun by calling (803) 470-6347 or by emailing us at whowhatwhen@scpublicradio.org.Learn more about this show at our website, southcarolinapublicradio.org/whowhatwhen.You can support Who What When and SC Public Radio with a donation to the ETV Endowment of South Carolina. Learn more at etvendowment.org.
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As movie lovers tune in this week to see which films win big at the Academy Awards, we're revisiting our hour diving into the history of the Oscars. Join us for games about Best Picture runners-up, great movie speeches that may or may not come from Oscar-nominated films, and more about the movies and stars who have taken home gold statuettes over the years. Interested in being a contestant on Who What When? You can join in on the fun by calling or texting (803) 470-6347 or by emailing us at whowhatwhen@scpublicradio.org.Learn more about this show at our website, southcarolinapublicradio.org/whowhatwhen.You can support Who What When and SC Public Radio with a donation to the ETV Endowment of South Carolina. Learn more at etvendowment.org.