Saturday at 9pm on Radio IQ

Who What When is a weekly hour-long interactive gameshow from South Carolina Public Radio that takes listeners on a journey through history and pop culture.

Who What When is a weekly hour-long interactive gameshow from South Carolina Public Radio that takes listeners on a journey through history and pop culture. On each episode, hosts Daniel Thompson and Brandon Gray quiz listeners about important people and moments throughout the ages, share little-known trivia, and generally try to have fun with our collective past. Part trivia night, part history lesson, part pop culture celebration, Who What When brings together curious minds for an hour of fun, friendly competition, and laughter.