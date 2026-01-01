Summer FUN Drive 2026

Visit Roanoke / https://www.visitroanokeva.com/things-to-do/outdoor-adventure/appalachian-trail/mcafee-knob/

Summertime is here and we are excited to offer access to some great concerts and events across Virginia. Visit the Radio IQ/WVTF Music website by the end of our fiscal year June 30 and sign up to win tickets. On July 1, 2026 we will draw 20 winners. Choice of tickets will be based on availability, in order of response (first-come, first choice), to the Summer Fun Drive Winners email campaign to be sent at noon on Thursday, July 2, 2026.

Among the concerts and events included are Floyd Fest 26 Daydream in Check, VA; Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at Berglund Center in Roanoke; Hidden Brain Perceptions Tour with Shankar Vedantam at the Virginia Tech Center for the Arts; Wintergreen Music Festival and more.

Visit the Radio IQ/WVTF Music website for a full list of the concerts and events that you could be attending this year. And, maybe with a pair of free tickets!

No donation is required to enter the Radio IQ/WVTF Music Summer FUN Drive Ticket Sweepstakes, but if you have yet to give to your public radio station, please take this opportunity to become a monthly sustaining donor or make your first one-time gift to become a member.

DONATE HERE

Scan to enter the sweepstakes (All donors are automatically entered)