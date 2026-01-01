Summer FUN Drive 2026 Sweepstakes

Summertime is here and we are excited to kick off a sweepstakes to some great concerts and events across Virginia. Visit the Radio IQ/WVTF Music website by the end of our fiscal year June 30 and sign up to win tickets. On July 1, 2026 we will draw 20 winners. Choice of tickets will be based on availability, in order of response (first-come, first choice), to the Summer Fun Drive Winners email campaign to be sent at noon on Thursday, July 2, 2026.

Among the concerts and events included are Floyd Fest 26 Daydream in Check, VA; Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at Berglund Center in Roanoke; Hidden Brain Perceptions Tour with Shankar Vedantam at the Virginia Tech Center for the Arts; Wintergreen Music Festival and more.

The full list of the concerts and events that you could be attending is below, but subject to change:

Tickets are given away as pairs:

Hidden Brain- The Perceptions Tour at VT Center for the Arts FloydFest

Wintergreen Music Festival

Staunton Music Festival

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Garth Newell Music Festival

WaWa Fest in New Castle

Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival Concerts Crooked Road at VT Center for the Arts

…and many more TBD

Winners will be randomly selected from current donor list and submissions. Winners will be sent an email with concerts/events, and need to respond with 1st, 2nd, and 3rd preferences. Tickets will be distributed in the order of email response.

No donation is required to enter the Radio IQ/WVTF Music Summer FUN Drive Ticket Sweepstakes, but if you have yet to give to your public radio station, please take this opportunity to become a monthly sustaining donor or make your first one-time gift to become a member.

You can also sign up for the sweepstakes without a donation by clicking on the QR code below: