Tote Bag Tuesday

In this new era of public radio without federal funding we proudly introduced a new era tote bag!

The elimination of federal funding marks a new era in public radio.

and so, it’s a new era for the public radio tote bag.

The tote bag is probably one of the most iconic items associated with public radio and has been offered by stations as thank you gifts for more than 50 years.



It’s not only functional, but also a statement of style, sustainability, and support of public broadcasting.

Now in this new era of public radio without federal funding we’re proudly bringing back the tote bag!



It’s a large lightweight collapsible black shoulder-style bag made by ChicoBag and features the Radio IQ, WVTF Music, and NPR logos. It conveniently folds into a built-in pouch with a cordlock and carabiner that safely holds your keys or hangs on your belt, backpack, or purse. And it’s machine washable!

More Importantly, the new Radio IQ ChicoBag fabric is made of 100% post-consumer plastic bottles and colored using the Refine waterless dye solution. On average, each ChicoBag bag replaces over 500 single-use plastic bags, contributing to a cleaner, healthier planet.





In order to continue the same level of service Radio IQ and WVTF MUSIC will have to raise an additional $300,000 a year for the next three years to replace what was lost in federal funding.

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You can get your New Radio IQ ChicoBag Tote.by becoming a $10 monthly sustaining donor or making a one-time gift of $120.

You can get your Radio IQ & WVTF MUSIC ChicoBag Tote by becoming a $10 monthly donor or making a one-time gift of $120.

Just click here and select from the Thank You Gifts Menu.

