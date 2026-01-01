U. S. Senate Candidate Sen. Mark Warner (D)

Where in Virginia do you live?

Alexandria

What is your current job? How would you describe your career?

Before I got into politics, I was a technology entrepreneur, co-founding the company that became the cellular carrier Nextel. I also served as the 69th Governor of Virginia, during which time the Commonwealth was nationally ranked as the best state for business, the best-managed state, and the best state in which to receive a public education. Since 2009, it’s been my honor to serve as U.S. Senator for Virginia.

List any college degrees or professional certifications you hold.

BA from George Washington University

JD from Harvard Law School

Have you served in an elected or appointed political office before? When, where and in what position?

Governor of Virginia, 2002-2006

U.S. Senator for Virginia, 2009-present

Please describe any ways you’ve used generative artificial intelligence in your campaign (to produce mailers, signs, develop a website, public statements, etc.)

Our campaign embraces responsible use of generative AI as a tool to help our team work more efficiently and effectively. We may use AI to assist with tasks such as research, editing written materials, and supporting routine campaign functions. AI is used to supplement – never to replace – the judgment and work of our team, and campaign materials and communications remain subject to human review and approval.

What should constituents know about you?

I’ve always believed government works best when people are willing to roll up their sleeves, work across the aisle and actually solve problems.

Before politics, I was an entrepreneur. My first business failed in six weeks. My second failed in six months. Eventually I helped build a successful company in an industry – cellular phones – that was transforming the economy. That experience taught me not to be afraid of change, but also not to underestimate how disruptive technological change can be.

I’ve carried that approach into public service: be willing to try something new, work with people you don’t always agree with and never forget that the goal is to give every American the same fair shot I had at success.

Congress-Level Questions

In a word or phrase, tell us: What do you think your race is about?

Making life better and more affordable for Virginians

How should the federal government address the ongoing affordability challenges?

The cost of everything has gotten out of control. From groceries, to housing, to the utility bill, costs are climbing and Virginians are feeling the squeeze in their pockets. Trump’s reckless tariffs are a tax hike on American consumers, a tax on nearly everything. I introduced legislation to require full refunds of Trump’s illegal tariffs to put money back in the pockets of Virginians. The housing crisis is also contributing to the affordability crisis. We’re millions of homes short in this country. I am proud to have co-authored the bipartisan ROAD to Housing Act, a landmark law that included key provisions to cut red tape, make affordable housing easier to build, and stop private equity from buying up homes. I’m also fighting to make sure developers, not residents, pay for costs associated with data centers.

What is one topic you think the current Congress has failed to address, and why?

Artificial intelligence is going to transform virtually every sector of our economy, and we are nowhere near prepared for what that means for American workers. I am AI-long: I believe this technology can create enormous opportunities, but we can’t pretend there won’t be real disruption along the way. We need to start preparing now, and AI companies and big corporations that stand to massively profit must do their part, including preparing workers and paying their fair share of the enormous energy demands AI will place on our grid. My comprehensive AI legislation would establish much-needed guardrails, including federal standards for data centers to prevent developers from passing their costs onto communities. It would promote competition and safety, protect our national security, and generate new revenue from AI companies and data center developers to invest in workers impacted by AI-related disruption. AI companies will make enormous profits from this transformation. We need to make sure American workers share in the upside rather than simply bearing the costs.

What do you see as Congress’ role in acting as a check and balance on the other branches of the federal government?

Congress has the power to work together and improve the lives of Americans across the country. Congress also has a fundamental responsibility to serve as a check on executive and judicial power, regardless of which party controls the White House or Congress. That means conducting vigorous oversight, protecting Congress’ constitutional authorities, controlling the power of the purse, and standing up to any administration that exceeds its authority. Our system of checks and balances only works if Congress is willing to exercise the powers the Constitution gives it.

What kinds of proposals should Congress consider as data centers become more common nationwide?

Data centers use enormous amounts of power and water. Virginians deserve to know the impact a new data center will have on their community, and companies shouldn’t be able to hide those details behind secret deals. I’ve introduced legislation to require greater transparency about energy and water use and other impacts, make data centers pay for the grid upgrades they require instead of passing those costs on to residents, and condition valuable tax benefits on meeting strong efficiency standards.

On what issues do you see yourself cooperating with the other party? What approach do you both share with regard to that issue?

I’ve always believed that you can disagree with someone on plenty of issues and still find common ground. I’ve worked across the aisle on issues including national security, technology, housing, infrastructure, and expanding access to capital for small businesses. I will work with anyone who is willing to tackle the issues that matter to Virginians. We need to focus on how to improve lives, lower costs, and expand access to affordable health care.

Do you support Congressman Hakeem Jeffries or Congressman Mike Johnson for House speaker?

N/A

What trade policy changes do you think the next Congress should pursue?

We need a trade policy that strengthens American workers and businesses and lowers costs for consumers. That means moving away from broad, indiscriminate tariffs that raise prices for American families and businesses, while taking targeted action against unfair trade practices by China and other countries. We should be working with our allies and boosting the domestic supply chain to make consumer goods and construction materials more affordable while reducing our dependence on China for critical technologies and supply chains.

Where do you stand on abortion, and do you believe there’s a role for federal legislation in regulating abortion?

In the years since Roe v. Wade was overturned, we’ve seen the consequences unfold in real time: women denied lifesaving care, doctors forced to navigate confusing and dangerous legal gray areas, and families left to deal with the fallout. Decisions about pregnancy should be made between a woman and her doctor, not by politicians. That’s why I introduced the Women’s Health Protection Act, legislation to guarantee access to abortion care across the country. It would once and for all restore the constitutional right to abortion, permanently making it safe and legal nationwide.

If elected, how would you use your position to help alleviate the housing crisis in your district, Virginia and nationally?

We need to bring down housing costs and make it more affordable to rent or buy a home. There is a housing crisis in this country and we’re millions of homes short. I am proud to have co-authored the bipartisan ROAD to Housing Act, a landmark package of legislation that became law this year. It has key provisions to boost the housing supply while lowering costs, protect veterans and renters, and prevent housing from being bought up by corporate investors. Additionally, I have introduced and supported a range of bipartisan bills to spur new housing construction and redevelopment, including the Neighborhood Homes Investment Act, Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act, New Markets Tax Credit Extension Act, and the Historic Tax Credit Growth and Opportunity Act. I was also the lead author of the Low-Income First Time Homebuyers (LIFT) Act, which would help qualified first-generation homebuyers build equity in their homes by offering a 20-year mortgage with monthly payments comparable to a traditional 30-year loan, and the Yes in God’s Backyard (YIGBY) Act, which would help faith-based organizations and institutions of higher education unlock the promise of their existing land holdings by transforming underused property into much-needed affordable housing.

How do you personally use artificial intelligence in your life? What specific regulations do you propose for companies producing AI?

I use AI tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini to answer quick questions and help streamline my day.

Artificial intelligence will reshape nearly every aspect of our economy and society. The only question is whether Congress is going to do something about it or try to play catch up.

My comprehensive AI legislative framework addresses four key priorities: building data centers responsibly; promoting competition and safety; preparing workers for economic disruption and technological change; and strengthening America’s national security advantage.

Foreign Policy Questions



What is your stance on the United States’ foreign policy with Israel?

We can stand firmly with Israel’s security while also speaking out against actions that jeopardize peace and stability in the region. I support Israel’s right to exist and count myself as a friend to the Israeli people, but I do not support all of the actions of the Netanyahu government. The conflict that followed the October 7th attacks in Gaza resulted in significant and devastating human cost, while extremist settlers continue to commit violence and displace Palestinian families in the West Bank. Earlier this year, I voted to cut off American aid that could have enabled more illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank and further jeopardized the prospects for a long-term, two-state solution. Israel’s government is also escalating military actions in southern Lebanon and other areas of the region that are not in Israel or America’s long-term interest. Israelis should be able to live in security with a two-state solution that honors the humanity of both Israelis and Palestinians, and there must be an end to the ongoing geopolitical conflict in the region.

What is your stance on the United States’ foreign policy with Iran?

The Iranian regime is brutal and repressive, with a long history of threatening Americans, supporting terrorism, destabilizing the region, and violently suppressing its own people. But recognizing the danger posed by the Iranian regime does not mean supporting an open-ended war without a clear strategy or achievable objectives. Trump’s war in Iran is a war of choice. We have not accomplished any of the goals we set out to when the president started this war.

We’re six months into Trump’s war of choice with no end in sight and nothing to show for it except escalation, surging oil prices, and our resources stretched thin. We owe our servicemembers, their families, and every man and woman in uniform clarity, accountability, and a strategy worthy of their sacrifice.

What is your stance on the United States’ foreign policy with Ukraine?

Ukraine is fighting for its sovereignty against Vladimir Putin’s brutal invasion, and the United States should make sure Ukrainians have the tools they need to defend themselves. American support for Ukraine isn’t charity – it fits squarely in our national security interest, focused on defense of the democratic values and principles that we hold dear. Ukrainians are literally fighting and dying for these values and in doing so, they are dealing a devastating blow to one of America’s top adversaries without sending a single American service member into combat.

Russia, China and every other American adversary are watching what we do in Ukraine. If Putin can invade a neighbor, seize territory by force and simply wait out the West, the lesson will be heard far beyond Ukraine.Walking away from Ukraine would make America less safe.

What is your stance on the United States’ foreign policy with China?

China is the United States’ most significant economic and technological competitor, and we need a strategy that protects our national security while ensuring America continues to lead. Increasingly, our competition with China will be defined by technologies like AI, semiconductors, quantum computing, and biotechnology. That means investing in American innovation and rebuilding our domestic manufacturing capacity, particularly for advanced semiconductors and other critical technologies, so we are not dependent on China for the technologies and supply chains essential to our economy and national security. We also need to work closely with our allies and prevent China from exploiting American innovation or using our technology and know-how to strengthen its military and surveillance capabilities. That’s why I’ve worked across the aisle to strengthen American semiconductor manufacturing and introduced bipartisan legislation to protect critical technologies, strengthen our national security, and close loopholes China could exploit.

Virginia-Level Questions

What is your stance on the use of Flock or other automatic license plate readers in your district?

Flock cameras collect data that raise significant privacy and civil liberties concerns and there aren’t enough safeguards around who can access this data, how long it is stored for, what it’s used for, and when it stops recording.

What is the largest issue facing your district right now, and how would you work to address it from Washington, DC?

The biggest issue facing Virginians is the cost of living. Groceries, housing, gas, and utilities are all too expensive, and policies coming out of Washington are making it harder for families to get ahead.

I’m fighting to bring those costs down by refunding illegal tariffs, ending the war in Iran, expanding affordable housing, stopping private equity from buying up homes, and making sure data center companies, not Virginia families, pay for the energy they require.

How would you plan to work or collaborate with the Spanberger administration?

I’ve always been willing to work with any partners in Richmond – Democrat or Republican – to get things done for Virginia. A strong relationship can lower costs and grow Virginia’s economy and expand housing, strengthen our transportation infrastructure, protect federal workers, and keep our communities safe. I look forward to continuing to work with the Spanberger administration to deliver results for Virginians.

A hospital or multiple health care centers in your district are at risk of service cuts/closure due to Medicaid changes. How would you advocate for your district’s health and wellness?

We need universal health care. No Virginian should lose health coverage because they lose a job or have to choose between groceries, rent, and medicine. And access to coverage doesn’t mean much if the hospital or health care provider in your community is forced to close.

I helped write the Affordable Care Act, which massively expanded health care access and protected people with preexisting conditions. I also helped cap insulin at $35 a month and seniors’ out-of-pocket prescription drug costs at $2,000 a year. I’m less interested in arguing over labels than I am in getting universal coverage, bringing costs down, and making sure every American can get quality care where they live.

That’s especially important in rural Virginia, where hospitals were already operating on incredibly thin margins before Republicans passed massive Medicaid cuts that put even more facilities and services at risk. I fought those cuts and offered amendments to protect Medicaid and rural health care, but Republicans blocked them.

I’m also working to protect some of the services most at risk of disappearing. My Keeping Obstetrics Local Act would increase Medicaid payment rates for labor and delivery services to help rural hospitals keep maternity wards open and ensure families don’t have to travel hours to have a baby, and my Save Struggling Hospitals Act would help make sure rural hospitals are fairly reimbursed for their services by the federal government.

Where do you stand on the pending Dominion Energy–NextEra merger?

Any proposed merger must put Virginia energy customers first and ensure ratepayers have access to reliable and affordable energy. I will continue to review this transaction as it works its way through the federal and state regulatory process.

As a Virginian, what are your thoughts on Ballot Question 1 ?

Yes. While the federal government fails to restore the constitutional right to abortion, Virginia must protect this right so that it is legal and safe. Decisions regarding reproductive care should be made between a woman and her doctor, and the doctor should not be scared to make the best decision.

As a Virginian, what are your thoughts on Ballot Question 2 ?

Yes. Virginia is for lovers.

As a Virginian, what are your thoughts on Ballot Question 3 ?

Yes. Voting is a fundamental right of citizenship; it would help fix a deeply broken system.

How confident are you that the 2026 Virginia midterm elections will be free and fair?

I have tremendous confidence in the state and local officials who work every day to keep Virginia’s elections free, fair, and secure. What concerns me is President Trump’s repeated effort to undermine faith in our elections and his threats to nationalize, militarize, or otherwise interfere with a process that is properly administered by the states. We cannot allow those threats to intimidate voters or erode confidence in our democracy. The answer is to protect our election officials, let them do their jobs, and make our voices heard at the ballot box.

Who won the 2020 presidential election?

Joe Biden

